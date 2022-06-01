Ushdev Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 13.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 13.77% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 147.79 crore in March 2022 down 7674.63% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 704.07 crore in March 2022 up 33000.47% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 2.54 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.38% returns over the last 6 months and 268.12% over the last 12 months.