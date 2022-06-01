Ushdev Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 13.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 13.77% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 147.79 crore in March 2022 down 7674.63% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 704.07 crore in March 2022 up 33000.47% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.
Ushdev Intl shares closed at 2.54 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -45.38% returns over the last 6 months and 268.12% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ushdev International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.16
|1.63
|1.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.16
|1.63
|1.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.91
|0.53
|0.46
|Depreciation
|1.76
|1.80
|1.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|859.87
|14.85
|7.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-861.38
|-15.54
|-8.42
|Other Income
|1,563.69
|10.21
|4.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|702.31
|-5.33
|-3.90
|Interest
|850.11
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-147.79
|-5.33
|-3.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-147.79
|-5.33
|-3.90
|Tax
|--
|--
|-2.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-147.79
|-5.33
|-1.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-147.79
|-5.33
|-1.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-147.79
|-5.33
|-1.90
|Equity Share Capital
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.35
|-0.15
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-4.35
|-0.15
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.35
|-0.15
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-4.35
|-0.15
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited