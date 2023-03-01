 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ushdev Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

Mar 01, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 70.58% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2022 down 106.52% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

Ushdev International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.35 6.35 1.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.35 6.35 1.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.36 0.53
Depreciation 1.80 1.79 1.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.69 23.01 14.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.37 -18.81 -15.54
Other Income 0.28 0.36 10.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.09 -18.45 -5.33
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.09 -18.45 -5.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.09 -18.45 -5.33
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.09 -18.45 -5.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.09 -18.45 -5.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.09 -18.45 -5.33
Equity Share Capital 33.85 33.85 33.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.55 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.55 -0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -0.55 -0.15
Diluted EPS -0.27 -0.55 -0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited