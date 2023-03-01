English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ushdev Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

    March 01, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in December 2022 down 17.42% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2022 down 70.58% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2022 down 106.52% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021.

    Ushdev Intl shares closed at 1.12 on February 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.36% returns over the last 6 months and -68.36% over the last 12 months.

    Ushdev International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.356.351.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.356.351.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.360.53
    Depreciation1.801.791.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.6923.0114.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.37-18.81-15.54
    Other Income0.280.3610.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.09-18.45-5.33
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.09-18.45-5.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.09-18.45-5.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.09-18.45-5.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.09-18.45-5.33
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.09-18.45-5.33
    Equity Share Capital33.8533.8533.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.55-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.55-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.55-0.15
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.55-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading #Ushdev International #Ushdev Intl
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 09:22 am