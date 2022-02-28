Ushdev Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 2.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in December 2021 up 2.72% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021 down 343.11% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021 down 188.47% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2020.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 3.37 on February 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.50% returns over the last 6 months and 1,103.57% over the last 12 months.