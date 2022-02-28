Ushdev Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore, up 2.72% Y-o-Y
February 28, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ushdev International are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.63 crore in December 2021 up 2.72% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021 down 343.11% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2021 down 188.47% from Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2020.
Ushdev Intl shares closed at 3.37 on February 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.50% returns over the last 6 months and 1,103.57% over the last 12 months.
|Ushdev International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.63
|5.93
|1.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.63
|5.93
|1.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.55
|0.43
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.85
|-4.03
|27.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.54
|7.61
|-28.25
|Other Income
|10.21
|-4.85
|30.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.33
|2.76
|2.19
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.33
|2.76
|2.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.33
|2.76
|2.19
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.33
|2.76
|2.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.33
|2.76
|2.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.33
|2.76
|2.19
|Equity Share Capital
|33.85
|33.85
|33.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.08
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.08
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.08
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.08
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited