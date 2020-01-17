Ushdev Intl Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 61.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in December 2019 down 61.67% from Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.25 crore in December 2019 down 203.31% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.21 crore in December 2019 up 2540.66% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2018.

Ushdev Intl shares closed at 0.19 on January 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -34.48% returns over the last 6 months and -67.24% over the last 12 months.