Ushakiran Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 43.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 43.01% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 31.17% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Ushakiran Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

Ushakiran Fin shares closed at 20.10 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 12.92% over the last 12 months.