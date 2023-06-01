English
    Ushakiran Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 43.01% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ushakiran Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 43.01% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 31.17% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Ushakiran Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

    Ushakiran Fin shares closed at 20.10 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 12.92% over the last 12 months.

    Ushakiran Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.120.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.120.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.020.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.06-0.01
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.06-0.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.06-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.06-0.01
    Tax-0.100.02-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.040.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.040.08
    Equity Share Capital2.542.542.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.160.32
    Diluted EPS0.220.160.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.160.32
    Diluted EPS0.220.160.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

