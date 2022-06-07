Ushakiran Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 10.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 10.33% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 119.09% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Ushakiran Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Ushakiran Fin shares closed at 18.20 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.72% returns over the last 6 months and 222.12% over the last 12 months.