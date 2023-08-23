Ushakiran Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 131.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 131.02% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 554.95% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Ushakiran Fin shares closed at 22.85 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.71% returns over the last 6 months and 28.01% over the last 12 months.