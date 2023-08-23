English
    Ushakiran Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 131.02% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ushakiran Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 131.02% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 554.95% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 225% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    Ushakiran Fin shares closed at 22.85 on August 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.71% returns over the last 6 months and 28.01% over the last 12 months.

    Ushakiran Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.140.050.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.140.050.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.020.02
    Depreciation--0.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-----0.03
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.060.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.05-0.06
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.05-0.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.05-0.05-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.05-0.05-0.06
    Tax0.09-0.10-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.060.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.060.01
    Equity Share Capital2.542.542.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.220.04
    Diluted EPS-0.160.220.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.220.04
    Diluted EPS-0.160.220.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:11 pm

