Ushakiran Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 38.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 38.95% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 70.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Ushakiran Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2021.

Ushakiran Fin shares closed at 18.70 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -27.10% returns over the last 6 months and 98.72% over the last 12 months.