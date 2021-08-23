Ushakiran Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 2.97% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 9.65% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

Ushakiran Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Ushakiran Fin shares closed at 8.94 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 135.26% returns over the last 6 months