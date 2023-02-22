Ushakiran Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 167.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 167.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 6700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.