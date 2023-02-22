Ushakiran Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 167.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 167.42% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 6700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Ushakiran Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Ushakiran Fin shares closed at 15.35 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -37.09% over the last 12 months.