Ushakiran Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 73.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 73.85% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 99.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Ushakiran Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2020.

Ushakiran Fin shares closed at 42.75 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 225.84% returns over the last 6 months and 1,061.68% over the last 12 months.