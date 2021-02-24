Ushakiran Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 98.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 98.6% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 106.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Ushakiran Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2019.

Ushakiran Fin shares closed at 3.80 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)