Usha Martin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.82 crore, up 23.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 518.82 crore in September 2022 up 23.17% from Rs. 421.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.09 crore in September 2022 up 7.23% from Rs. 42.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.68 crore in September 2022 up 2.43% from Rs. 69.98 crore in September 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in September 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 141.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 44.45% over the last 12 months.

Usha Martin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 518.82 515.56 421.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 518.82 515.56 421.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 316.88 333.06 249.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.62 10.11 16.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.00 -26.25 -5.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.03 33.51 31.79
Depreciation 6.78 6.68 7.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 95.50 94.42 72.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.25 64.03 49.14
Other Income 3.65 11.47 12.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.90 75.50 62.02
Interest 3.82 4.07 9.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.08 71.43 52.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.08 71.43 52.75
Tax 15.99 17.77 10.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.09 53.66 42.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.09 53.66 42.05
Equity Share Capital 30.54 30.54 30.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 1.76 1.38
Diluted EPS 1.48 1.76 1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.48 1.76 1.38
Diluted EPS 1.48 1.76 1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:06 pm
