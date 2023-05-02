Usha Martin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 511.24 crore, down 0.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.24 crore in March 2023 down 0.67% from Rs. 514.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.07 crore in March 2023 down 31.99% from Rs. 92.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.16 crore in March 2023 up 21.77% from Rs. 78.15 crore in March 2022.