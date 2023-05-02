 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Usha Martin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 511.24 crore, down 0.67% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 511.24 crore in March 2023 down 0.67% from Rs. 514.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.07 crore in March 2023 down 31.99% from Rs. 92.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.16 crore in March 2023 up 21.77% from Rs. 78.15 crore in March 2022.

Usha Martin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 511.24 496.09 514.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 511.24 496.09 514.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 283.26 288.92 294.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.80 1.03 11.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.75 4.92 17.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.16 35.18 33.20
Depreciation 6.52 6.53 7.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.77 90.25 85.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.98 69.26 64.76
Other Income 11.66 3.89 5.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.64 73.15 70.45
Interest 3.66 3.43 4.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.98 69.72 65.52
Exceptional Items -- -- 31.18
P/L Before Tax 84.98 69.72 96.70
Tax 21.91 17.84 3.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.07 51.88 92.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.07 51.88 92.74
Equity Share Capital 30.54 30.54 30.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 1.70 3.05
Diluted EPS 2.07 1.70 3.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 1.70 3.05
Diluted EPS 2.07 1.70 3.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited