Usha Martin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 511.24 crore, down 0.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.24 crore in March 2023 down 0.67% from Rs. 514.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.07 crore in March 2023 down 31.99% from Rs. 92.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.16 crore in March 2023 up 21.77% from Rs. 78.15 crore in March 2022.

Usha Martin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2022.

Usha Martin shares closed at 213.20 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.40% returns over the last 6 months and 34.00% over the last 12 months.