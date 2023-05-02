English
    Usha Martin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 511.24 crore, down 0.67% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 511.24 crore in March 2023 down 0.67% from Rs. 514.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.07 crore in March 2023 down 31.99% from Rs. 92.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.16 crore in March 2023 up 21.77% from Rs. 78.15 crore in March 2022.

    Usha Martin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.05 in March 2022.

    Usha Martin shares closed at 213.20 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.40% returns over the last 6 months and 34.00% over the last 12 months.

    Usha Martin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations511.24496.09514.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations511.24496.09514.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials283.26288.92294.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.801.0311.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.754.9217.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.1635.1833.20
    Depreciation6.526.537.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.7790.2585.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.9869.2664.76
    Other Income11.663.895.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.6473.1570.45
    Interest3.663.434.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.9869.7265.52
    Exceptional Items----31.18
    P/L Before Tax84.9869.7296.70
    Tax21.9117.843.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.0751.8892.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.0751.8892.74
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.703.05
    Diluted EPS2.071.703.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.703.05
    Diluted EPS2.071.703.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
