Usha Martin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.70 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 514.70 crore in March 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 440.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.74 crore in March 2022 up 101.13% from Rs. 46.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.15 crore in March 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 72.18 crore in March 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 151.45 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.20% returns over the last 6 months and 251.39% over the last 12 months.

Usha Martin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 514.70 471.46 440.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 514.70 471.46 440.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 294.36 274.49 258.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.29 5.47 8.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.61 9.71 1.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.20 31.82 32.11
Depreciation 7.70 7.85 7.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 85.78 86.12 72.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.76 56.00 59.82
Other Income 5.69 8.66 4.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.45 64.66 64.66
Interest 4.93 8.06 10.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.52 56.60 53.81
Exceptional Items 31.18 -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.70 56.60 53.81
Tax 3.96 14.60 5.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.74 42.00 47.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -1.79
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.74 42.00 46.11
Equity Share Capital 30.54 30.54 30.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 1.38 1.51
Diluted EPS 3.05 1.38 1.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 1.38 1.51
Diluted EPS 3.05 1.38 1.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:55 am
