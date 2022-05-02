Usha Martin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.70 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.70 crore in March 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 440.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.74 crore in March 2022 up 101.13% from Rs. 46.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.15 crore in March 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 72.18 crore in March 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 151.45 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.20% returns over the last 6 months and 251.39% over the last 12 months.