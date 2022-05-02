English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Usha Martin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 514.70 crore, up 16.84% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 514.70 crore in March 2022 up 16.84% from Rs. 440.52 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.74 crore in March 2022 up 101.13% from Rs. 46.11 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.15 crore in March 2022 up 8.27% from Rs. 72.18 crore in March 2021.

    Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.51 in March 2021.

    Close

    Usha Martin shares closed at 151.45 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 72.20% returns over the last 6 months and 251.39% over the last 12 months.

    Usha Martin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations514.70471.46440.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations514.70471.46440.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials294.36274.49258.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.295.478.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.619.711.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.2031.8232.11
    Depreciation7.707.857.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.7886.1272.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.7656.0059.82
    Other Income5.698.664.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.4564.6664.66
    Interest4.938.0610.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.5256.6053.81
    Exceptional Items31.18----
    P/L Before Tax96.7056.6053.81
    Tax3.9614.605.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities92.7442.0047.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----1.79
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period92.7442.0046.11
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.051.381.51
    Diluted EPS3.051.381.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.051.381.51
    Diluted EPS3.051.381.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Usha Martin
    first published: May 2, 2022 08:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.