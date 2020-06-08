Usha Martin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 306.44 crore, down 29.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.44 crore in March 2020 down 29.39% from Rs. 434.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2020 down 104.72% from Rs. 56.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.80 crore in March 2020 down 40.05% from Rs. 76.40 crore in March 2019.

Usha Martin shares closed at 16.30 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.79% returns over the last 6 months and -47.92% over the last 12 months.