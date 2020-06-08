Usha Martin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 306.44 crore, down 29.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:
Net Sales at Rs 306.44 crore in March 2020 down 29.39% from Rs. 434.00 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2020 down 104.72% from Rs. 56.73 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.80 crore in March 2020 down 40.05% from Rs. 76.40 crore in March 2019.
Usha Martin shares closed at 16.30 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.79% returns over the last 6 months and -47.92% over the last 12 months.
|Usha Martin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|306.44
|360.75
|434.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|306.44
|360.75
|434.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|194.35
|196.43
|277.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.31
|5.63
|1.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.61
|12.28
|-2.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.80
|31.61
|28.05
|Depreciation
|7.19
|6.90
|6.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.90
|67.09
|61.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.50
|40.81
|61.83
|Other Income
|8.11
|7.92
|7.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.61
|48.73
|69.46
|Interest
|12.70
|12.50
|27.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.91
|36.23
|42.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.91
|36.23
|42.20
|Tax
|8.39
|21.01
|-234.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.52
|15.22
|276.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-20.20
|-4.83
|-220.15
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.68
|10.39
|56.73
|Equity Share Capital
|30.54
|30.54
|30.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.34
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.34
|1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.34
|1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.34
|1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 8, 2020 10:30 am