Usha Martin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 429.41 crore, down 63.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.41 crore in March 2019 down 63.05% from Rs. 1,162.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.73 crore in March 2019 up 324.94% from Rs. 13.35 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.40 crore in March 2019 down 66.1% from Rs. 225.34 crore in March 2018.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2018.

Usha Martin shares closed at 31.45 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 29.42% over the last 12 months.