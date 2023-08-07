English
    Usha Martin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 500.64 crore, down 2.89% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 500.64 crore in June 2023 down 2.89% from Rs. 515.56 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.41 crore in June 2023 up 46.12% from Rs. 53.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.40 crore in June 2023 up 31.91% from Rs. 82.18 crore in June 2022.

    Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2022.

    Usha Martin shares closed at 332.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.29% returns over the last 6 months and 120.52% over the last 12 months.

    Usha Martin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations500.64511.24515.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations500.64511.24515.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials294.55283.26333.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.431.8010.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.2410.75-26.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.1737.1633.51
    Depreciation6.956.526.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.5994.7794.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.1976.9864.03
    Other Income17.2611.6611.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.4588.6475.50
    Interest1.233.664.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.2284.9871.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax100.2284.9871.43
    Tax21.8121.9117.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities78.4163.0753.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period78.4163.0753.66
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.572.071.76
    Diluted EPS2.572.071.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.572.071.76
    Diluted EPS2.572.071.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

