Usha Martin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.56 crore, up 28.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 515.56 crore in June 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 402.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.66 crore in June 2022 up 55.45% from Rs. 34.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.18 crore in June 2022 up 28.05% from Rs. 64.18 crore in June 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 151.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.95% returns over the last 6 months and 122.55% over the last 12 months.