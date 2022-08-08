 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Usha Martin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 515.56 crore, up 28.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 515.56 crore in June 2022 up 28.04% from Rs. 402.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.66 crore in June 2022 up 55.45% from Rs. 34.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.18 crore in June 2022 up 28.05% from Rs. 64.18 crore in June 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in June 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 151.00 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 63.95% returns over the last 6 months and 122.55% over the last 12 months.

Usha Martin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 515.56 514.70 402.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 515.56 514.70 402.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 333.06 294.36 251.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.11 11.29 25.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.25 17.61 -33.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.51 33.20 29.82
Depreciation 6.68 7.70 7.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.42 85.78 73.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.03 64.76 47.97
Other Income 11.47 5.69 8.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.50 70.45 56.29
Interest 4.07 4.93 8.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.43 65.52 47.39
Exceptional Items -- 31.18 --
P/L Before Tax 71.43 96.70 47.39
Tax 17.77 3.96 12.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.66 92.74 34.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.66 92.74 34.52
Equity Share Capital 30.54 30.54 30.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 3.05 1.13
Diluted EPS 1.76 3.05 1.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.76 3.05 1.13
Diluted EPS 1.76 3.05 1.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:22 am
