you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Usha Martin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 356.65 crore, down 70.76% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 356.65 crore in June 2019 down 70.76% from Rs. 1,219.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.12 crore in June 2019 up 1825.9% from Rs. 19.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.05 crore in June 2019 down 77.68% from Rs. 233.23 crore in June 2018.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 12.18 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2018.

Usha Martin shares closed at 28.45 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 13.80% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations356.65429.411,219.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations356.65429.411,219.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials139.25277.34558.71
Purchase of Traded Goods1.441.560.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks79.44-2.76-26.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.4028.0566.50
Depreciation6.806.9471.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.6761.04395.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.6557.24154.04
Other Income10.6012.228.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.2569.46162.15
Interest19.8127.26142.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.4442.2019.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.4442.2019.27
Tax158.68-234.68--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-133.24276.8819.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items504.36-220.15--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period371.1256.7319.27
Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.181.860.63
Diluted EPS12.181.860.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.181.860.63
Diluted EPS12.181.860.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Usha Martin

