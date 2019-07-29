Usha Martin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 356.65 crore, down 70.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 356.65 crore in June 2019 down 70.76% from Rs. 1,219.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 371.12 crore in June 2019 up 1825.9% from Rs. 19.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.05 crore in June 2019 down 77.68% from Rs. 233.23 crore in June 2018.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 12.18 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2018.

Usha Martin shares closed at 28.45 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 13.80% over the last 12 months.