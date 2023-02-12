 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Usha Martin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.09 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 496.09 crore in December 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 471.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.88 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.68 crore in December 2022 up 9.89% from Rs. 72.51 crore in December 2021.

Usha Martin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 496.09 518.82 471.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 496.09 518.82 471.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 288.92 316.88 274.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.03 -0.62 5.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.92 6.00 9.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.18 33.03 31.82
Depreciation 6.53 6.78 7.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.25 95.50 86.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.26 61.25 56.00
Other Income 3.89 3.65 8.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.15 64.90 64.66
Interest 3.43 3.82 8.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.72 61.08 56.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 69.72 61.08 56.60
Tax 17.84 15.99 14.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.88 45.09 42.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.88 45.09 42.00
Equity Share Capital 30.54 30.54 30.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.70 1.48 1.38
Diluted EPS 1.70 1.48 1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.70 1.48 1.38
Diluted EPS 1.70 1.48 1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
