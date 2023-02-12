Usha Martin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.09 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 496.09 crore in December 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 471.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.88 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.68 crore in December 2022 up 9.89% from Rs. 72.51 crore in December 2021.