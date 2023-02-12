English
    Usha Martin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.09 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 496.09 crore in December 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 471.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.88 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.68 crore in December 2022 up 9.89% from Rs. 72.51 crore in December 2021.

    Usha Martin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations496.09518.82471.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations496.09518.82471.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials288.92316.88274.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.03-0.625.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.926.009.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.1833.0331.82
    Depreciation6.536.787.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.2595.5086.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.2661.2556.00
    Other Income3.893.658.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.1564.9064.66
    Interest3.433.828.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.7261.0856.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.7261.0856.60
    Tax17.8415.9914.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.8845.0942.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.8845.0942.00
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.481.38
    Diluted EPS1.701.481.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.481.38
    Diluted EPS1.701.481.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited