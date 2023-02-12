Usha Martin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 496.09 crore, up 5.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 496.09 crore in December 2022 up 5.22% from Rs. 471.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.88 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.68 crore in December 2022 up 9.89% from Rs. 72.51 crore in December 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in December 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 183.85 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.09% returns over the last 6 months and 110.35% over the last 12 months.