Usha Martin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 364.80 crore, up 1.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.80 crore in December 2020 up 1.12% from Rs. 360.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.35 crore in December 2020 up 134.36% from Rs. 10.39 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2020 down 3.54% from Rs. 55.63 crore in December 2019.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2019.

Usha Martin shares closed at 33.10 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.43% returns over the last 6 months and 27.80% over the last 12 months.