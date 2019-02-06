Usha Martin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 426.81 crore, down 56.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:
Net Sales at Rs 426.81 crore in December 2018 down 56.77% from Rs. 987.30 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.92 crore in December 2018 up 58.48% from Rs. 110.60 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.41 crore in December 2018 down 46.98% from Rs. 106.40 crore in December 2017.
Usha Martin shares closed at 31.25 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 37.97% over the last 12 months.
|
|Usha Martin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|426.81
|421.58
|987.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|426.81
|421.58
|987.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|275.26
|288.36
|419.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.14
|1.51
|1.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.52
|-16.80
|87.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.33
|29.71
|60.11
|Depreciation
|7.08
|7.07
|66.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.48
|69.45
|320.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.00
|42.28
|31.74
|Other Income
|9.33
|19.84
|8.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.33
|62.12
|39.86
|Interest
|20.74
|20.41
|150.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.59
|41.71
|-110.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|28.59
|41.71
|-110.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.59
|41.71
|-110.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-74.51
|-12.79
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-45.92
|28.92
|-110.60
|Equity Share Capital
|30.54
|30.54
|30.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|0.95
|-3.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|0.95
|-3.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|0.95
|-3.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.51
|0.95
|-3.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited