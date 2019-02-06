Usha Martin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 426.81 crore, down 56.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.81 crore in December 2018 down 56.77% from Rs. 987.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.92 crore in December 2018 up 58.48% from Rs. 110.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.41 crore in December 2018 down 46.98% from Rs. 106.40 crore in December 2017.

Usha Martin shares closed at 31.25 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 37.97% over the last 12 months.