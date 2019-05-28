Usha Martin Edu Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 70.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 70.55% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 113.15% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 1.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)