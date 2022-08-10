Usha Martin Edu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 4.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 4.68% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 42.42% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 4.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.26% returns over the last 12 months.