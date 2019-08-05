Usha Martin Edu Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 34.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2019 down 34.35% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 89.72% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 1.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 77.78% returns over the last 12 months.