Usha Martin Edu Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 34.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin Education and Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2019 down 34.35% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 89.72% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2019 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.
Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 1.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 77.78% returns over the last 12 months.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 04:39 pm