Usha Martin Edu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 22.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 down 22.92% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 59.18% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.