Usha Martin Edu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 13.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2021 down 13.26% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 55.45% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 5.75 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.29% returns over the last 6 months and -13.53% over the last 12 months.