Usha Martin Edu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 11.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 11.14% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 956.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 up 10% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 1.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months and 60.00% over the last 12 months.