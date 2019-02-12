Usha Martin Edu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 11.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Usha Martin Education and Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2018 up 11.14% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 956.36% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 up 10% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2017.
Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 1.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 100.00% returns over the last 6 months and 60.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Usha Martin Education and Solutions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.19
|0.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.19
|0.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.12
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.03
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|-0.01
|0.08
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|-0.06
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|-0.06
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.17
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|-0.06
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-0.06
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|2.64
|2.64
|2.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited