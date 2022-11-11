Usha Martin Edu Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 9.46% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 38.15% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 4.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.85% returns over the last 12 months.