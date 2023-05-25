Usha Martin Edu Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 40.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 40.99% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 9.62% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2022.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 3.65 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.43% returns over the last 6 months