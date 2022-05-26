Usha Martin Edu Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 83.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 83.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 371.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 6.25 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)