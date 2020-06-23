Usha Martin Edu Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 36.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2020 up 36.05% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 127.8% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2019.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 1.35 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.