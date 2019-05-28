Usha Martin Edu Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 68.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin Education and Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 68.12% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 121.58% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.
|
|Usha Martin Education and Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|0.22
|0.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|0.22
|0.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.08
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.03
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.11
|0.22
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.06
|0.14
|Tax
|0.00
|0.17
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.11
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.11
|0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.03
|-0.11
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|2.64
|2.64
|2.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
