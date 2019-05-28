Usha Martin Edu Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 68.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 68.12% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 121.58% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 1.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)