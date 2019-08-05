Usha Martin Edu Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 34.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2019 down 34.35% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 83.38% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 58.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

Usha Martin Edu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2018.

Usha Martin Edu shares closed at 1.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 77.78% returns over the last 12 months.