Usha Martin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 820.22 crore, up 38.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 820.22 crore in September 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 594.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.88 crore in September 2022 up 37.06% from Rs. 57.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.63 crore in September 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 99.00 crore in September 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 141.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 44.45% over the last 12 months.

Usha Martin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 820.22 758.69 594.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 820.22 758.69 594.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 453.15 463.63 341.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.09 6.72 1.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.80 -58.54 -28.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.83 89.16 82.37
Depreciation 16.77 16.54 17.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 141.33 140.38 111.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 98.25 100.80 67.66
Other Income 5.61 6.72 13.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.86 107.52 81.50
Interest 7.51 7.17 12.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.35 100.35 69.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.35 100.35 69.29
Tax 21.21 21.07 12.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.14 79.28 56.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.14 79.28 56.71
Minority Interest -0.10 -0.12 -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.84 2.95 0.87
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 78.88 82.11 57.55
Equity Share Capital 30.54 30.54 30.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.59 2.69 1.89
Diluted EPS 2.59 2.69 1.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.59 2.69 1.89
Diluted EPS 2.59 2.69 1.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Usha Martin
first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:34 pm
