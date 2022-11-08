Usha Martin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 820.22 crore, up 38.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 820.22 crore in September 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 594.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.88 crore in September 2022 up 37.06% from Rs. 57.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.63 crore in September 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 99.00 crore in September 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 141.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 44.45% over the last 12 months.