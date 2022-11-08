English
    Usha Martin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 820.22 crore, up 38.07% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 820.22 crore in September 2022 up 38.07% from Rs. 594.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.88 crore in September 2022 up 37.06% from Rs. 57.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.63 crore in September 2022 up 21.85% from Rs. 99.00 crore in September 2021.

    Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in September 2021.

    Usha Martin shares closed at 141.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.71% returns over the last 6 months and 44.45% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations820.22758.69594.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations820.22758.69594.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials453.15463.63341.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.096.721.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.80-58.54-28.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.8389.1682.37
    Depreciation16.7716.5417.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses141.33140.38111.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.25100.8067.66
    Other Income5.616.7213.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.86107.5281.50
    Interest7.517.1712.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.35100.3569.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax96.35100.3569.29
    Tax21.2121.0712.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.1479.2856.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.1479.2856.71
    Minority Interest-0.10-0.12-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.842.950.87
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates78.8882.1157.55
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.592.691.89
    Diluted EPS2.592.691.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.592.691.89
    Diluted EPS2.592.691.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

