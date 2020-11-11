PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Usha Martin Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 518.36 crore, down 3.68% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 518.36 crore in September 2020 down 3.68% from Rs. 538.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.15 crore in September 2020 up 23.89% from Rs. 29.18 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.87 crore in September 2020 up 13.09% from Rs. 69.74 crore in September 2019.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2019.

Usha Martin shares closed at 23.45 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 64.56% returns over the last 6 months and -28.94% over the last 12 months.

Usha Martin
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations518.36376.18538.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations518.36376.18538.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials274.18202.92313.46
Purchase of Traded Goods1.310.852.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.61-4.14-11.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost73.2968.2477.20
Depreciation17.0916.7515.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses79.8470.9496.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.0420.6243.49
Other Income7.747.9510.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.7828.5754.17
Interest14.6815.6316.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.1012.9437.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax47.1012.9437.59
Tax8.574.5010.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.538.4426.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-0.700.213.89
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.838.6530.53
Minority Interest-1.36-0.51-0.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.320.08-0.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.158.2229.18
Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.190.270.96
Diluted EPS1.190.270.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.190.270.96
Diluted EPS1.190.270.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Usha Martin

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.