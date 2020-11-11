Usha Martin Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 518.36 crore, down 3.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.36 crore in September 2020 down 3.68% from Rs. 538.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.15 crore in September 2020 up 23.89% from Rs. 29.18 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.87 crore in September 2020 up 13.09% from Rs. 69.74 crore in September 2019.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in September 2019.

Usha Martin shares closed at 23.45 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 64.56% returns over the last 6 months and -28.94% over the last 12 months.