Usha Martin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.56 crore, up 17.4% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

Net Sales at Rs 766.56 crore in March 2022 up 17.4% from Rs. 652.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.65 crore in March 2022 up 60.18% from Rs. 67.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.88 crore in March 2022 up 2.1% from Rs. 110.56 crore in March 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in March 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 150.90 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 71.77% returns over the last 6 months and 250.52% over the last 12 months.

Usha Martin
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 766.56 712.15 652.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 766.56 712.15 652.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 419.73 401.64 357.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.14 6.53 2.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.16 -11.68 -0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 85.23 81.68 81.27
Depreciation 17.29 17.44 16.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.59 133.56 108.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.42 82.98 86.21
Other Income 6.17 8.87 7.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.59 91.85 93.76
Interest 7.22 11.33 13.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.37 80.52 80.20
Exceptional Items 31.18 -- --
P/L Before Tax 119.55 80.52 80.20
Tax 13.80 16.13 13.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 105.75 64.39 66.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -1.79
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 105.75 64.39 65.10
Minority Interest -0.05 -0.04 -0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.95 2.69 2.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 108.65 67.04 67.83
Equity Share Capital 30.54 30.54 30.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 2.20 2.23
Diluted EPS 3.57 2.20 2.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 2.20 2.23
Diluted EPS 3.57 2.20 2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
