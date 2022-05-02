Usha Martin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 766.56 crore, up 17.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 766.56 crore in March 2022 up 17.4% from Rs. 652.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.65 crore in March 2022 up 60.18% from Rs. 67.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.88 crore in March 2022 up 2.1% from Rs. 110.56 crore in March 2021.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in March 2021.

Usha Martin shares closed at 150.90 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 71.77% returns over the last 6 months and 250.52% over the last 12 months.