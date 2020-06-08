Usha Martin Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 514.72 crore, down 17.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 514.72 crore in March 2020 down 17.95% from Rs. 627.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 down 99.19% from Rs. 47.89 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.89 crore in March 2020 down 24.49% from Rs. 89.91 crore in March 2019.

Usha Martin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.57 in March 2019.

Usha Martin shares closed at 16.30 on June 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.79% returns over the last 6 months and -47.92% over the last 12 months.