Usha Martin Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 626.66 crore, down 52.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 626.66 crore in March 2019 down 52.52% from Rs. 1,319.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.89 crore in March 2019 up 280.68% from Rs. 12.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.91 crore in March 2019 down 61.59% from Rs. 234.11 crore in March 2018.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2018.

Usha Martin shares closed at 31.45 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.94% returns over the last 6 months and 29.42% over the last 12 months.