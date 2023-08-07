Usha Martin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 814.38 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 814.38 crore in June 2023 up 7.34% from Rs. 758.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.73 crore in June 2023 up 22.68% from Rs. 82.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.28 crore in June 2023 up 20.33% from Rs. 124.06 crore in June 2022.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2022.

Usha Martin shares closed at 332.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.29% returns over the last 6 months and 120.52% over the last 12 months.