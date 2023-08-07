English
    Usha Martin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 814.38 crore, up 7.34% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Usha Martin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 814.38 crore in June 2023 up 7.34% from Rs. 758.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.73 crore in June 2023 up 22.68% from Rs. 82.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.28 crore in June 2023 up 20.33% from Rs. 124.06 crore in June 2022.

    Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2022.

    Usha Martin shares closed at 332.10 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.29% returns over the last 6 months and 120.52% over the last 12 months.

    Usha Martin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations814.38855.22758.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations814.38855.22758.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials426.39445.96463.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.794.866.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.840.51-58.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost107.40102.9089.16
    Depreciation17.6317.1616.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.96147.02140.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.05136.81100.80
    Other Income3.6011.336.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.65148.14107.52
    Interest5.527.957.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax126.13140.19100.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax126.13140.19100.35
    Tax28.3436.9321.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.79103.2679.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.79103.2679.28
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.11-0.12
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.972.062.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates100.73105.2182.11
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5430.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.313.462.69
    Diluted EPS3.313.462.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.313.462.69
    Diluted EPS3.313.462.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:11 am

