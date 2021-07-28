Usha Martin Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 615.30 crore, up 63.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 615.30 crore in June 2021 up 63.57% from Rs. 376.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.03 crore in June 2021 up 605.96% from Rs. 8.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.74 crore in June 2021 up 115.67% from Rs. 45.32 crore in June 2020.

Usha Martin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.

Usha Martin shares closed at 69.90 on July 27, 2021 (BSE)